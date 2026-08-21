A new photo of Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler showed a noticeably different look, with fans quickly reacting online

The image, taken from a Brighton social media video, revealed a higher hairline and thinner front compared to earlier in his tenure

Neither Hürzeler nor Brighton have released any statement explaining the change in his appearance

A newly circulated image of Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has set fans talking, with many expressing concern about a visible change in the German coach's appearance just as the club prepares for the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The photo, taken as a screengrab from a video posted on Brighton's official social media channels, shows Hürzeler smiling inside the club's stadium, with rows of blue seats in the background.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler’s is spotting a new look ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

According to YEN.com.gh, what caught fans' attention was his hairline, which appears noticeably higher and thinner at the front than in photos from earlier in his Brighton tenure, pointing to a more receded look across the top of his head.

Brighton fans noticed the change earlier

This was not the first time Hürzeler's hair became a talking point.

Earlier this year, supporters had already begun raising questions after he appeared with a closely shaved buzz cut during a post-match press conference, a sharp departure from the fuller, forward-styled look he had carried for much of the previous season, Thick Accent reports.

That moment triggered widespread online reaction, yet neither the manager nor the club offered any response at the time.

Interestingly, Hürzeler's hair had drawn similar attention as far back as his very first Brighton press conference in 2024, when he arrived with what many observers considered an unusual cut.

The latest photo has reignited the conversation.

Whether the change in his appearance reflects a medical procedure or a personal decision remains unclear, and both Hürzeler and Brighton have stayed silent on the subject, leaving fans to piece together conclusions from images and video clips.

Brighton eye Conference League glory

Off the pitch, attention is building around what the club hopes will be a landmark campaign.

Brighton have qualified for UEFA Conference League competition for the first time in their history, adding a new dimension to a season that already carries considerable expectation.

Hürzeler has spent the pre-season focused on bedding in new signings, sharpening fitness levels, and preparing his squad to compete on both the domestic and European fronts.

The team's pre-season results offered early encouragement, with Brighton defeating Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 and RC Strasbourg 4-3 in back-to-back friendlies.

However, their overseas preparations hit an unexpected obstacle when helicopter landings connected to the G7 summit caused damage to pitches in France, forcing the club to cancel their planned training camp abroad.

The squad has since returned to work at their Lancing performance centre as they finalise preparations for the new season.

Ronaldo opens hair transplant clinic

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has opened a hair transplant clinic in Marbella, Spain.

Ronaldo's latest hair transplant clinic in the resort area on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol adds to his ever-expanding business portfolio, which includes hotels and even his own line of underwear.

Source: Legit.ng