Breaking: Cherubim and Seraphin Church Announces New Spiritual Father
- The Board of Trustees of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, named a new acting spiritual father
- The appointment followed the death of Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo, who passed away on July 30, 2026, at the age of 93
- Pastor Gabriel Kassim, who chairs the church's New York District, was chosen to lead the church with immediate effect
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The Board of Trustees of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, has named Most Senior Special Apostle Pastor Gabriel O. Kassim as its Acting Spiritual Father, with immediate effect.
The announcement was made at an extraordinary meeting held on Thursday, August 20, at His Grace Vicarage, Galilee, Oyo State.
Conference Secretary-General Anthony Samaye confirmed the development in an official statement, saying the decision came in response to the death of the church's former Spiritual Father, Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo, who died on July 30, 2026, at the age of 93.
Kassim's background and new role
Kassim, who currently serves as Chairman of the church's New York District, was chosen to fill the vacant leadership position in an acting capacity, Punch reported.
The statement read:
"The Board of Trustees of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, at its Extraordinary Meeting held on Thursday, 20 August 2026, at His Grace Vicarage, Galilee, Oyo State, announced the appointment of Most Senior Special Apostle Pastor Gabriel O. Kassim, Chairman, New York District, as the Acting Spiritual Father of the Church with immediate effect."
Church urged to rally behind new leadership
Samaye called on church members to extend their full support, cooperation, and respect to Kassim as he steps into the role.
He also appealed to members to remain united, stay committed to prayer, and continue to uphold the work of the church during this transitional period, Vanguard reported.
The appointment comes roughly three weeks after Alogbo's passing, during which the church has been without a substantive spiritual head.
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C&S protests insecurity
Previously, Legit.ng reported that members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, during a protest against insecurity, demanded the immediate release of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.
The church members stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to protest the rising insecurity in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944