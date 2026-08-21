Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori revealed his monthly salary during the inauguration of 12 duplexes for Permanent Secretaries in Asaba

Oborevwori said the state raised Permanent Secretaries' pay after they complained that some directors earned nearly the same amount

The governor also disclosed key welfare figures, including the number of civil servants who benefited from vehicle and housing loan schemes

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has revealed that his monthly salary stands at ₦503,000, which is less than the ₦900,000 earned each month by Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Oborevwori made the disclosure on Thursday in Asaba during the inauguration of 12 four-bedroom terraced duplexes and the handover of 12 official vehicles to newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

Gov Oborevwori says permanent secretaries earn higher salaries than he does Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Why permanent secretaries got a pay rise

The Punch reported that the governor explained that the state raised the salaries of Permanent Secretaries after they raised concerns that some directors were earning figures close to their own pay. He said his administration had made the welfare of civil servants a priority since coming into office, pointing to several schemes already running in the state.

According to Oborevwori, 302 beneficiaries had so far received support under the Public Officers' Vehicle Loan Scheme, while 119 people had accessed the Public Officers' Housing Loan Scheme. The state had also supplied farm inputs to civil servants interested in farming, both to generate additional income and to support food security.

He added that 450 senior management staff were sponsored through a seven-weekend training programme delivered in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

Delta among first states to pay new minimum wage

Oborevwori also said Delta State was among the first in Nigeria to implement the national minimum wage, after consultations between the Head of Service, the Commissioner for Information, and the Nigeria Labour Congress led to a decision to pay the new wage in full.

On the appointment of 12 Permanent Secretaries in May, the governor said the move was deliberate, ensuring that every local government area in Delta State now has a Permanent Secretary within the civil service structure.

Oborevwori used the occasion to warn civil servants and political appointees against absenteeism, nepotism, bribery, corruption, and wasteful conduct. He called on occupants of the newly inaugurated duplexes and others living in government quarters to take responsibility for the maintenance, security, and cleanliness of the facilities.

See the video of the governor on X here:

FG takes action on aircraft drama in Delta

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dunamis International Gospel Centre was reportedly linked as the owner of the aircraft that suddenly landed on a concrete road under construction in Ogwashi-Uku, around Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Wednesday, June 10.

Sources privy to the investigation disclosed that the NCAA had been able to establish the country where the aircraft was first registered, while mentioning the aviation rules it violated.

The sources further explained that the pilot was arrested for violating the age limit to fly an aircraft in Nigeria, and the infraction was expected to be taken to court soon.

Source: Legit.ng