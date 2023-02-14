Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, is one of the few celebrities in the country with a model marriage

The movie star’s husband, Nnamdi Oboli, left fans gushing over how he celebrated her on Valentine’s Day

Nnamdi posted a romantic photo of them in bathrobes and revealed that it was their 23rd Valentine’s Day together

Top Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi Oboli, have left fans gushing over how they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The celebrity couple who have been married for many years once again gave fans relationship goals with the way they celebrated on February 14.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Nnamdi Oboli posted a romantic photo of himself with the actress wearing bathrobes as he held on to her tightly.

Fans gush over Omoni Oboli's husband's sweet message o her on Valentine's Day. Photos: @nnamdioboli

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the heartwarming photo, the father of three noted that this would be their 23rd Valentine’s Day celebration together.

According to him, Valentine’s Day is not what gives itself meaning but love is what gives the day value. Nnamdi noted that February 14 is just another day to express his love to his partner.

He wrote:

“It’s the 23rd Valentine’s Day ❤️ with my wife and best friend @omonioboli

It’s not the day that gives it meaning, because it doesn’t, but the love that gives each day value and meaning, so that the day, in whatever way it comes, becomes just another excuse to say to you my love ,

l L❤️VE YU ”

See his post below:

Omoni Oboli reacts to husband’s Valentine’s Day message

Nnamdi Oboli’s movie star wife soon saw his Valentine’s Day message to her and she took to his comment section to gush over his words. According to her, he is her forever Valentine.

She wrote:

“Love you so much babe Happy Valentine’s Day my forever Valentine ”

Nigerians gush over how Omoni Oboli and hubby celebrated Valentine

A number of netizens were touched by the show of love from the celebrity couple and they took to the comment section to gush over them. Read some of their reactions below:

officialritaboniface:

"Awwwwww, Happy Val to my Fav Couples on here."

ezinneamaks:

"This is the kind of post we should be seeing❤️"

zinnyshidinky:

"Happy Valentine's day to you and your husband May you guys love continue to wax stronger ❤️❤️"

raychel_ena:

"This is super cute......Happy Val's day to you both!"

naya_fashionhub:

"Happy valentines day to you both "

greatnessato:

"Thank you for modeling a role model marriage to us ❤️"

lindahnekesa49:

"Happy valentines day love is sweet oo."

Source: Legit.ng