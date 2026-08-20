Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga made a grand appearance at the Isese Day 2026 festival in Lagos

Content creator Farulee also joined the colourful celebration of Yoruba culture and indigenous traditions

Farulee's presence also stirred reactions from some of his fans and followers online

Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga turned heads at the Isese Day 2026 celebration in Lagos on Thursday, 20 August 2026, arriving in style.

The popular actress was accompanied by Hon. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos state governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, as they made their way to the royal palace to participate in the annual celebration of Yoruba heritage and indigenous traditions.

Actress Soyato Gaga pays homage to a king during Lagos Isese Day festival. Credit: sotayogaga

Source: Instagram

Popular content creator Farulee also brought energy to the occasion, joining the festivities and adding to the buzz surrounding this year's event. The two personalities became a talking point online after footage from the celebration surfaced on social media, with fans reacting to their presence at one of Lagos' most significant cultural occasions.

Lagos celebrates Isese Day 2026 in style, Sotayo Gaga, Farulee present. Credit: iseseday

Source: Getty Images

The visit drew wide attention, with the combination of entertainment figures and government representation at the palace underscoring the growing cultural weight of Isese Day as a platform for celebrating Yoruba identity.

Watch Sotayo Gaga at the Isese Day 2026 celebration:

Another video from Isese Day:

A video of Farulee at Isese Day festival in Lagos is below:

Fans React to the Isese Day 2026 Appearance

Social media users had plenty to say about the celebrations. Here are some of the reactions:

@obafemianc_ commented:

"No wonder he chose to they collect parking fee"

@phurlami_beauty_home wrote:

"Who go con collect parking money today so 😂😂"

@olokun_prophetess shared:

"Traditional religious all the way 🙌🙌 we are too peaceful, lovely and accommodating 💯 God bless us"

@okikiolatours said:

"Isese all the way"

Lagos, Ogun declare Isese Day holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Lagos' special adviser on tourism, arts and culture, Idris Aregbe, announced that the state government had designated the day a work-free day so that residents and visitors could take part fully in the celebrations. Officials said the event is expected to attract more than three million traditional worshippers to the state.

In Ogun state, the holiday declaration came through a statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on information and strategy, Kayode Akinmade. The state government stated that the decision shows its commitment to preserving Yoruba culture, heritage and traditional values.

Source: Legit.ng