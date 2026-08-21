Osun Governor Adeleke paid a visit to President Tinubu at Aso Villa following his re-election victory

Adeleke's win came against an APC-backed candidate in the Osun governorship contest

The governor publicly addressed the reason behind his meeting with the president

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke visited President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa presidential residence in Abuja after winning re-election against a candidate backed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president himself.

Adeleke, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said his visit was driven by gratitude rather than politics. He credited Tinubu for allowing the electoral process to run freely, which he argued made his victory possible.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke meets President Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa after his re-election. Photo: X/DOOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Adeleke Explains the Visit

"Yeah, that is why I'm here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy. That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result. That is why I'm here, to say thank you to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria. Okay? Thank you very much," the governor said.

Adeleke framed the visit as a show of appreciation for what he described as Tinubu's commitment to democratic principles, saying the president's decision not to interfere in the outcome of the election was worthy of acknowledgement.

The Osun governorship election result was seen as a significant political moment, given that the APC had fielded a candidate with strong backing from the presidency.

Olajengbesi: Lawyer who stood firmly behind Adeleke's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that when the final results of the Osun governorship election began to favour Governor Ademola Adeleke, one name was repeatedly heard from the campaign's media front: Pelumi Olajengbesi.

The lawyer and Accord Party chieftain emerged as one of the most visible voices defending Adeleke throughout the tense election, issuing near-daily statements, challenging alleged irregularities and urging voters to protect their ballots.

Source: Legit.ng