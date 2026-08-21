Tony Elumelu corrected a young female graduate who addressed him by his first name at a UBA graduation ceremony in Lagos

An ex-UBA staff member, Innocent Istifanus Moses, took to Facebook to advise the lady on how to handle the viral attention

Moses warned against the lady setting up a camera to defend herself, saying how she responds could shape the rest of her life

Innocent Istifanus Moses, a former United Bank for Africa (UBA) staff member known on Facebook as I I Moses, has weighed in on the viral moment involving billionaire banker Tony Elumelu and a young female graduate, urging the lady to respond with humility rather than defensiveness.

The incident took place in Lagos at the graduation ceremony for UBA's Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), where Elumelu corrected the young woman after she casually referred to him as "Tony" during a public interactive session.

A former UBA staff member has shared his thoughts on the viral Tony Elumelu incident. Photo Credit: I I MOSES, Tony Elumelu

Source: Facebook

The outgoing UBA chairman, whose retirement from the role takes effect on August 21, made clear that he prefers formal address, telling her to call him "Mr. Elumelu," "TOE," or "Chairman," adding that he does not subscribe to the kind of casual, Western-style familiarity that has become common in some circles.

Ex-UBA banker urges lady to apologise quickly

Writing on Facebook on August 20, 2026, Moses was direct in his advice, warning the young graduate against the temptation to record a defensive video in response to the attention she has received.

"I hope she does not set up a ring light and camera and start defending herself," he wrote, adding that she did not make a grievous or irredeemable mistake and would not lose her job over it.

In Moses' view, the viral moment presents a rare opportunity rather than a crisis. He advised her to quickly put out an apology video acknowledging the error, saying it could mark the beginning of a new chapter for her. He noted that nobody is above making mistakes, and that many people may have acted similarly without ever being recorded.

He also pointed out that Elumelu, widely known by his initials TOE, is a prominent figure with a significant social media presence, suggesting that a well-handled response could even open doors for the young woman.

"TOE is a social media person, if she acts well, tomorrow you might see her in his house sipping tea," Moses wrote, describing such an outcome as a potential boost for both the graduate's profile and the UBA brand.

See Moses' Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

Tony Elumelu: Nigerians react to the viral video

The post drew varied responses from Nigerians who had been following the story closely.

@Peace Uredo Akowe said:

"Let watch and see I hope she doesn't go on a podcast."

@Tejiri Okwojerho said:

"It will be hard to see people taking corrections online mostly the Genz I pray your prayers work because every Genz sees themselves as right."

@Abdulkareem Ramatu Kessy said:

"Wetin she wan defend?"

@Michael Isu said:

"If only Ivana and saida are not her advisors."

Tony Elumelu retires from UBA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu had retired from UBA.

UBA announced on Monday, July 6, 2026, that Elumelu's retirement will take effect on August 21, 2026, following the completion of the mandatory tenure for non-executive directors as stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank also confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom, a non-executive director on the board, as Elumelu's successor.

Source: Legit.ng