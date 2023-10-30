Popular Nigerian media personality Debola Williams, fondly called Debola Lagos, has welcomed his first child with his wife, Kenny

The socialite shared photos as he announced the arrival of his child on his Instagram page

Fans, friends and colleagues of Debola Lagos have sent in their congratulatory messages and good wishes

Popular Lagos socialite Adebola Williams has joined the league of celebrity daddies in Nigeria.

The media personality took to social media with photos of moments shortly after his daughter arrived.

Netizens congratulate Debola Lagos on the arrival of his child Photo credit: @debolalagos

Source: Instagram

Kenny, his wife, looked stunning in her makeup despite having just pushed her child out, and her husband gave a sneak peek of their child.

In the caption, Debola revealed the beautiful names of his child and gushed over the significance of her arrival.

He also prayed that the season of babies would spring forth other forms of goodness.

Read the caption below:

"AriolaOluwa Ava Oluwateniola Adebola-Williams arrived. Like her name, we have truly seen the wealth of God, it is marvelous in our sight. It’s really raining babies this season, may God answer all those who seek. May it also rain the birth of ideas, businesses, promotions and new levels of glory for all despite the times!"

See the post below:

Debola and his wife got married in 2021 and had their honeymoon in Seychelles.

Netizens celebrate with Debola Williams

iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations Mummy and Daddyyyyy Oluwaseun."

dakoreea:

"Congratulations to the entire family! She will be a source of joy unlimited."

aishaak49:

"Congratulations team! God is so good! Alhamdulilah!"

opeawo:

"Hallelujah. Big congratulations to you, the dynasty continues. We welcome Ari to a world of bliss, happiness and Favour."

stannze:

"Good God. Congratulations my people."

solaodetola:

"Congratulations again TA, may the good lord bless this beautiful addition to your family."

aristokratlagos:

"Welcome to this world where you’d make outstanding impacts, Baby Williams."

officialbollypokie:

"Queen gave birth with her makeup welldone, please y’all give that strong woman her flowers , trophies and everything. Nurses and my doctors were crying for help."

