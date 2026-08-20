Residents in Lagos and Ogun State are calling on regulators to act as cooking gas retail prices stay far above depot rates

Dangote Refinery cut its LPG gantry price from N980 to N950 per kg, but retailers in several areas continue to charge up to N1,500 per kg

Nigeria's LPG imports surged by about 1,400% in June 2026, yet consumers say the gains have not reached households

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Residents in Lagos and Ogun State are pressing government agencies and regulators to intervene in the pricing of cooking gas, saying that retail costs remain far too high despite a recent cut at the depot level.

Consumers in several locations said they were still paying between N1,400 and N1,500 per kilogram at retail outlets, even after depot operators reduced their gantry price from N980 to N950 per kg.

LPG consumers say marketers are exploiting them as cooking gas prices Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

At those retail rates, buyers are paying roughly 47 to 58% more than the current depot price.

What Consumers Are Paying

Tribune reports that at Ojota, cooking gas sold at N1,500 per kg, a price he described as difficult to justify given the reported reduction in supply costs.

He recalled that the product had sold for over N2,000 per kg as recently as April 2026, and questioned why the savings from depot price cuts had not reached ordinary buyers.

In Arepo, Ogun State, it sold at N1,450 per kg at a retail outlet near her home last week.

Another buyer, who did not want to be named, said she found the product for N1,350 per kg at a gas station in Magboro, while other outlets in the same state were selling it at N1,400 per kg.

Across filling stations linked to Ranoil, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, and Shafa, prices reportedly ranged between N1,300 and N1,450 per kg.

In Abuja, some retailers were charging about N1,500 per kg, broadly in line with prices recorded the previous month.

Depot Cuts Yet to Filter Through

Dangote Refinery led the latest round of price adjustments, bringing its LPG price down from N980 to N950 per kg. Other depot operators followed with reductions of between N15 and N30 per kg.

Analysts and consumers had hoped those savings would move through the supply chain and show up at the retail level, but that has largely not happened.

Cooking gas prices are still hitting Nigerian households hard Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

The gap between what depot owners charge and what consumers ultimately pay has drawn attention to the costs absorbed between those two points, including transportation and distribution margins.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that LPG imports jumped by about 1,400% in June, reflecting a sharp rise in supply to meet domestic demand.

Dangote announces new cooking gas price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its ex-depot price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, from N1,100 to N950 per kilogramme.

The N150 reduction represents a 13.6% cut in the refinery's wholesale price and could provide some relief to households and businesses that rely on LPG for cooking and other activities.

The new price also puts pressure on gas marketers and distributors to review their retail prices

Source: Legit.ng