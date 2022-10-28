Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi have been married for 22 years and the actress disclosed that they do not feel like it

To mark the special occasion, the filmmaker shared a video of herself and her man vibing to Kizz Daniels Odo

Omoni's husband clearly outdid her and showed off his dance skills as her followers hailed him

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to celebrate her 22nd wedding anniversary.

The actress shared a video of her and her husband Nnamdi Oboli dancing to Kizz Daniels' trending single Odo.

Omoni and husband celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary Photo credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many, the actress husband beat her hands down as he showed off his admirable dance skills.

Omoni in her caption marvelled over how it doesn't feel like she and her husband have been together for over two decades.

"22 years and it still feels like yesterday! Woke up this morning and realized we don’t feel like it’s been 22 years Sometimes we dance in sync, other times we dance to our own beat…all in all, we enjoy the same music Cheers to a lifetime together Thankful to God for another year "

"22 years later and I’m still in love with the way you love me Happy anniversary my love @nnamdioboli love you forever "

Nigerians celebrate the Obolis

kie_kie__"

"Is like I’ll need to do a brush up class for you! We can’t continue like this Happy birthday birthday mama or sorry anniversary "

aycomedian:

"Happy anniversary fam! Nnamdi this oppression is becoming too much o. She don manage improve small sha. 22 years is not beans.'

alex_unusual:

"Ah, he killed it sha ❤️"

adaezeyobo:

"Kai! Let me watch again so I focus on you Happy Anniversary Fam ❤️"

okeybakassi:

"Happy marriage anniversary to you lovebirds "

ashionye:

"Happy anniversary lovely people. Wishing you many more years together @omonioboli @nnamdioboli."

