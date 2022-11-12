Ace Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba sparked a major online conversation after sharing some exotic clips of his beautiful home.

The comedian, in a post, shared on his Instagram page of himself and his stunning wife, Brunella revealed that nothing is more therapeutic than spending time with one's family

However, the attention of Nigerians was drawn to something else in the photos Uchemba shared on his page, which was his living room and its luxurious exoticness

Ace Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba trends online as fans couldn't help but gush at his state-of-the-art living room that he shared clips of in a post on his page.

The actor shared photos of himself and his beautiful wife Brunella as they shared some quality family time.

Williams Uchemba's state-of-the-art living room stirs emotions online. Photo credit:@williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

However, in reaction to the photos shared by Uchemba, Nigerians couldn't help but admire the actor's stunningly well-set living room and its exotic feeling.

Uchemba who had shared a series of photos as he spent the weekend at home with his family while noting that nothing is more therapeutic than the peace of one's house.

See William Uchemba's post that's got people talking online below:

See how netizens reacted to Williams Uchemba's state-of-the-art living room:

@abimbolacraig:

"Such a beautiful woman."

@interiorbyamalbeleluxe:

"When a man leads a woman well in love she willingly submits without any fears .... May God continue to bless your union Amen."

@serenity_oceanss:

"We not gonna talk about the State of Art sitting room?? Wawu!"

@blacyesu:

"And some girls think it’s until you marry a rich old papa or their papa mate before you can enjoy life... Check out this wealthy fine boy! Keep it up."

@mr_driodd:

"Fine house fine wife fine tiles fine tv fine couches fine husband fine wallpapers fine light fine curtains fine footwear fine bathroom and bedroom."

@i_amkingjojo:

"Love you Both❤️❤️❤️ na this kain pictures dem take talk say Marry your Bestie o."

@shoe_seller_wordwide:

"My beautiful couple . You guys look so stunning."

Source: Legit.ng