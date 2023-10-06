A video of Williams Uchemba playing with other kids during his daughter's first birthday celebration has gone viral online

In the video, Uchemba was partaking in different activities meant for kids as he was unbothered by his daughter's whereabouts

The funny actor in a voice-over revealed he participated in the fun activities because he didn't get to do them as a child

Nollywood comic actor Williams Uchemba has left many laughing after he shared a video from his daughter Kamara's first birthday celebration.

While other parents would organise fun activities for their kids on the special day, Uchemba, on the other hand, chose to be a participant.

In the video, the comic actor was spotted with other kids as he joined them in different games, caring less about where his daughter, the celebrant, was.

In a voice-over, Uchemba revealed he didn't get to partake in fun activities as a kid as he was busy making movies with people older than him.

Netizens react to video from Williams Uchemba's daughter's birthday celebration

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

mr.agugua:

"Nothing like Agbaya for men oh. One time I attended a birthday party and when it was getting a little dark i sneaked into the bouncing castle to play before leaving. I met 3 other dads inside."

stino.ng:

"I tried this one time. Played so much with the kids that I somehow tore my jacket. Got a whole ice cream to myself and it was totally worth it."

everything_waterbottle:

"Children's birthday are always organized for adults and those birthdays are always very very interesting."

thathausabeeba:

"Love to see this Abeg adulting is hard sometimes let’s be kids again."

