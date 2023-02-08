Nollywood actor William Uchemba is celebrating his daughter Chikammara’s first birthday on Wednesday, February 8

The actor also finally revealed her face as he shared how he had knew his first child would be a girl when he was 17

Uchemba revealed he was instructed not to reveal her face until she turned one as many joined him in celebrating his daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is a special day for Nollywood actor William Uchemba and his household as his first child and daughter clocked one year old.

After months of hiding her face from the public, Williams Uchemba finally shared some cute pictures of her to celebrate her big day.

Williams Uchemba's daughter celebrates her first birthday. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

In a statement, Uchemba revealed how he knew his first child would be a girl when he was 17 adding that he was instructed not to reveal her face.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“At age 17 years it was laid in my spirit that my first child will be a girl and I would name her Chikammara which means (God knows more than me). I didn’t understand why until I was lead to read Jeremiah 29:11 which says “ For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future “

“Certain instructions were given on how to raise her and one of it was I SHOULD NOT REVEAL HER FACE UNTIL SHE TURNS 1 (reasons I still don’t know until now) and, in much as I really wanted to share her picture , I had to obey.”

“Today 8th of February my first fruit turns one and I am happy to share all the wonderful moments we’ve shared with her in these past year.”

See the pics Williams Uchemba shared below:

Watch the video below:

Williams Uchemba shares pics of his big parlour

Legit.ng reported that Williams Uchemba trended online as fans couldn't help but gush at the state-of-the-art living room that he shared clips of in a post on his page.

The actor shared photos of himself and his beautiful wife Brunella as they shared some quality family time.

However, in reaction to the photos shared by Uchemba, Nigerians couldn't help but admire the actor's stunningly well-set living room and its exotic feeling.

Source: Legit.ng