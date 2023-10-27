The video of Toyin Abraham and her junior colleague Mo Bimpe going out for a party has warmed the hearts of fans

The two thespians were dressed in matching aso ebi and looked gorgeous as they posed for pictures together

Abraham wrote in the clip's caption that they were going to support her godmother, who had an event

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her junior colleague Adebimpe Oyebade aka Mo Bimpe, know how to captivate hearts with their fashion sense. The clip of the two actresses stepping out in matching aso ebi clothes has delighted fans.

In the clip, the two wore a patterned Ankara made into a skirt and blouse. Abraham chose not to go with her headgear while Mo Bimpe had a matching headgear with her cloth.

Toyin Abraham, Mo Bimpe Warms Hearts in Matching Aso Ebi. Photo Credit @mo_bimpe/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham gushes over Mo Bimpe

In the post the mother of one called her colleague, darling. She informed her fans that they were attending the event of her godmother Tayo Fakorede at Oba Ojomu's 30th coronation anniversary.

Abraham also noted that their aso ebi was made by the same fashion designer.

See the clip of their matching aso ebi here:

Fans react to the clip of Toyin Abraham and Mo Bimpe

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Abraham as she steps out with her colleague Mo Bimpe. Here are some of the comments below.

@mo_bimpe:

"Love you mucho mama."

@_rahmahs:

"Our mommas bodied this outfit, we love you ."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"Come and see my baby and her baby @toyin_abraham @mo_bimpe love you both ."

@taye___richie:

"Blessings My sisters God, bless you and your family ."

@benny_girl01:

"The soundtrack fits the picture . I was just shaking my head to the song ."

@adeolaawokoya:

"Awo ire tinwa ounje Fún Awo egbeeeee, worldbest for many reasons, gbemidebeee oluwamiooooo."

@bami_ashake1:

"Una too fine."

@ifeholuwakitchen:

"Nice one . Well-done."

@miz_bimbs:

"Beautiful people."

@leemah_omowunmi:

"My woman ."

Lateef Adedimeji's wife Mo Bimpe, stuns in a black ensemble ahead of birthday

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Mo Bimpe stepped out in style as she prepared for her birthday in March 2023.

She showed off her beautiful dress as she prepared for her birthday so fans could feel what to expect on the D-day.

Fans gushed over her while some were confused about the caption of her post as she said it was road to 23.

Source: Legit.ng