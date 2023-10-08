Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' has shared a new skit where he featured actress Oyebade Adebimpe 'Mo Bimpe'

In the funny video, Mo Bimpe refused to let the skit maker gain access into her home as she revealed her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, had told her a lot about him

Towards the end of the clip, Erekere revealed the couple's wedding frame and jewelry he stole, which stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Popular skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' has left many laughing with a new video featuring Yoruba actress Oyebade Adebimpe, also known as Mo Bimpe.

The skit maker who visited the actress' home was denied access by Bimbe, who revealed her husband and actor Lateef Adedimeji has informed her of many of Erekere's dramas. She added that she didn't want anything to get missing.

Erekere feature Mo Bimpe in funny skit. Credit: @thepastorpikin @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Despite not granting Erekere access to her home, the skit maker stirred hilarious reactions after he showed the couple's frame and the jewellery he stole.

Watch the funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react as Erekere features Mo Bimpe in skit

Legit.ng compiled some of hilarious comments, see them below:

ummuaishafashion:

"I'm a magnetic human being."

main_kween_nikky:

"Uncle Gbotija go leave Atlanta come 9ja at this point, Erekere in the building, you know what I’m saying right now!"

with_kofoworola:

"Why would you steal someone’s frame l’aise frame baba wa Tinubu."

margret_olafare:

"Erekere don happen to you."

omololami_abike:

"Why she no comot uncle. U dey call thief uncle."

suzie6526:

"This is where gbotija wey dey atlanta need Agemo!! But unfortunately Agemo."

the_adedimejis_fanbase

" if u con enter nko u go carry the house this ereke can steal person future oni magnet @thepastorpikin ma'am no vex this is hilarious what's this God abeg."

Erekere goes for therapy session

Actress Bimbo Ademoye shared a funny video featuring Erekere, who came to her for therapy.

Bimbo was faced with an unexpected client, Erekere, a pilferer who ended up stealing from her.

"I love how innocent Erekere looks all the time and how he ends up returning the stolen things," a fan wrote.

Source: Legit.ng