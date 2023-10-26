Bimbo Ademoye joined Kizz Daniel''s My G challenge as Iya Barakat, and fans have been laughing at the expensive items she displayed

She noted how her items are very costly by showing off N650 glass, N1,500 gele, and Swiss lace worth N5,500

Her shoe was the most hilarious as it had torned underneath, which left her fans laughing hard

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has jumped on My G challenge by Kizz Daniel.

The actress, however, joined the contest as her alter ego, Iya Barakat.

She wore her usual baby pink lace, blue headgear, and a dark glass. She later highlighted all the items she wore in the video.

Bimbo Ademoye joins Kizz Daniel's challenge as Iya Barakat. Photo Credit @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Iya Barakat flexes with her fashion items

The funny woman also showcased her items and gave the prices she bought each of them. The actress said she got blue gele for N1500. Her dark glass cost N650, while she got her Swiss lace for N5,500.

Her shoe which was bought at N3,500, made her fans roll on the floor with laughter. She lifted it to show how beautiful it was and, in the process, also showed that it was already worn out.

See the clip of Iya Barakat's my G challenge here:

Fans react to Iya Barakat's My g challenge

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Iya Barakat's Kizz Daniel's challenge. Here are some of the comments below.

@tuoyo_omadoye:

"Why the shoe open for side."

@kizzdaniel:

"I agree."

@dassyclassy:

"This shoe haf open mouth o, we need to order another one from Yaba ."

@shayor__:

"And the makeup is the most expensive!."

@riketoke's:

"The shoe open mouth wa like daddy ex mi ."

@gbemioo's:

"Do you have gum for your shoe."

@petite_arikeade:

"The winner of the challenge don come!! But your shuu gbengbe has open in front o ."

@body.essentials.ng:

"It is the Swiss lace for me."

@nails.by.cassy:

"So the swiss lace you do normally do shout about is just 5,500."

@tshia.amo:

"Please I love this woman, omo see correct flex, Kizz Daniel was found shaking."

