Lateef Adedimeji's wife Mo Bimpe has started counting down to her birthday later this month

The actress shared a post on her page, showing off her all-black ensemble, a feel of what is to come on her birthday

Fans of the actress gushed over her, while other netizens expressed confusion over her caption

Nollywood actress and wife of actor Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, is looking forward to her birthday on March 23.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a photo taken to celebrate her big day in advance.

Mo Bimpe stirs reactions with pre-birthday post Photo credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Bimpe rocked an all-black ensemble with statement headgear to match. She accessorised the 'goddess-themed' look with rings, bold bangles, and a neckpiece.

The actress captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Road To 23 Activated! Thankful. MrsA."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bimpe's post

While fans of the actress gushed over the well-put-together look, other netizens questioned the 23 in her caption, assuming she meant her age and not her birthday.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

ka.lee.mah:

"Momma is serving us hot:face_with_hand_over_mouth::heart::heart:.. abeg you all to shift for our greatest of all time. Live long and reign ma'am."

ajoke_232:

"23 years old every year wow."

cakes_by_reedah:

"Road to 23 this year again Nobody won old."

temitopearemuofficial:

"Omo miiii❤️ we are readyyyyyyyyy."

daughterofmh:

"Some of you that are saying she is 23 really ? Make we use common sense now is it possible for someone to be 23 every year ? ‍♀️Nawa o make we dey reason na ….haba the babe’s birthday is March 23 therefore road to 23 of March do you get it?"

79_scents:

"Na every year you dey clock 23?"

teminikan__:

"Happy birthday in advance baby❤️"

gentlesoul6633:

"In Massive addy to you mine @mo_bimpe can't wait to shower you wishes."

Iyabo Ojo surprises daughter ahead of her birthday

The birthday of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, is on March 13, but the actress kicked off the celebration two days before.

To celebrate her only daughter in advance, Iyabo paid a surprise crew to spoil her with gifts and a trumpet serenade, which most people call 'paranran'.

In the video shared on the actress' page, Priscy held on to her flowers as she danced shyly to the songs the surprise crew played.

Source: Legit.ng