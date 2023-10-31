Nollywood actresses are boldly changing the norms when it comes to marriage

There are several Nollywood actresses who have remained unmarried either by personal choice or because they are yet to find a man that matches their preference.

It may also be because of the demands that come with their profession.

1. 44-year-old Genevieve Nnaji is afraid of divorce

She is one of the most prominent actresses among her contemporaries in the movie industry.

Genevieve, who began acting at age 8, is one of the most beautiful screen goddesses in the movie industry. Despite this, she has never been married.

In an interview in 2014, the Lion Heart actress revealed she was unmarried because she was afraid of divorce.

Genevieve has a daughter named Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji, also known as Dora, who she gave birth to at 17. The father of her child, however, remains unknown.

2. 53-year-old Bimbo Akintola is not interested in marriage

The talented moviemaker is very private about her personal life, as there are no details of whether she has ever been married.

In an interview with Vanguard in 2014, Bimbo, while responding to fans who queried why she was unmarried, said she does not need a husband.

She said:

"I am not looking for a husband, and I don’t need one. I don’t need anything. I’m a complete person."

3. 56-year-old Franca Brown believes being unmarried is not a challenge

The actress known for her role as Mama Nosa in TV drama Behind the Clouds has never been married.

Franca, who has stayed away from the media in 2014, admitted she would love to settle down, but the proposal had not come her way.

She said:

"I believe in marriage. But marriage has not come my way, and I don’t think it’s yet a challenge to me. When it comes my way, it comes."

4. 51-year-old Elvina Ibru refuses to be pressured

Elvina Ibru, a daughter to the late businessman Michael Ibru, has never been married but has a son named Elisha.

In 2021, Elvina stated clearly that she was not interested in marriage and would not let society pressure her into doing so.

"I am for marriage, even though it is scary and is taken too seriously in Nigeria," Elvina told PUNCH.

5. Maryann Apollo wants a man but not a relationship

The moviemaker, believed to be in her early 50s', is unmarried as she waits for the perfect man.

Maryann, in 2021, stated that she wanted a husband but was not interested in having a relationship.

She also made headlines for saying she had been celibate for six years as of 2021 and was not ready to change until she married.

Why some celebrities choose not to marry - Kingsley Madugba

According to Kingsley Madugba, a relationship therapist, the reason some celebrities choose not to marry may be linked to their past experiences.

He said:

"I believe everyone would love to share his/her life with a soul mate. This is one desire God placed in everyone. The Bible said, God created them male and female. God, from the beginning, knew that a man needs a woman and a woman needs a man.

But when you see someone decide not to get married, it is usually because of pain from last breakups, which eventually result in the fear of repeated experiences.

When this fear is there, because it is a negative emotion, traumas are nurtured and these traumas are reflected in actions like isolation and choosing not to get married. No one wants a repeat of their pain.

People who don't get married didn't wake up one day not to get married. They are reacting to a pain someone has caused them in the past. And to avoid this pain, they decide to desist from marriage because they fear a repeat of a breakup in the form of a divorce."

