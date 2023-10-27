Bolanle Ninalowo, in a viral video, stated that his marriage to his ex-wife Bunmi was divine

The Nollywood actor also hinted at going into another relationship in future as he stated whoever his next wife would be would also be divine

His statement has sparked reactions from netizens, with some criticising the actor over his crashed marriage

Nollywood hulky actor Bolanle Ninalowo, also known as Nino B, in a recent statement, stated that his ex-wife, Bunmi, was not a mistake in his life.

Ninalowo, during a conversation on TVC’s Your View program on Friday, October 27, revealed he’s not interested in a million women.

Bolanle Ninalowo calls himself a special being. Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

The actor stressed that he would know his future partner when he sees her as she will be divine.

Describing himself as a special being, Ninalowo said:

"My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life; it was divine, and the next woman I will meet will also be divine. You can not have a destination without a journey.“I’m not interested in a million women. When I see the woman, I will know.”

Ninalowo was married to Bunmi for 17 years, and their marriage was blessed with two children

Watch the video below:

People react as Bolanle Ninalowo speaks on love live

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

green_tutorsng:

"Mr Ninalowo still very much loves this lady; I’m envisaging they come back together."

kofoworola__o:

"Next woman part omo."

sekinat_ayodele:

"Fact my ex husband is not a mistake in my life We Move."

uloodenigbo:

"There’s nothing as cute and sweet as even after breakup they still hold u high than spit bad about you."

rmd23427:

"Alaye close that chapter move on. Men talks more than women these days."

a.emmanuel.79:

"Make Una getat . Nonsense talk up n down Ur Life Ur business . small thing interview back and forth."

oba_of_portharcourt_:

"it's always important to make good choices of words....a lot of people would have been an*ry at his statement but he delivered like it was 9months already...big steppa."

Ninalowo set to date

Legit.ng previously reported that Bolanle Ninalowo hinted at moving on from the pain of his crashed marriage to his wife, Bunmi.

The film star claimed it was beautiful that they went apart.

But in a new Instagram post, Ninalowo announced that he was ready to fall in love again.

