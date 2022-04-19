Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is set to wed her boo, Fidelis Anosike, the traditional way on April 19, 2022

Ahead of the big day, many of Rita’s celebrity colleagues stormed Imo state where the occasion is to take place

In videos making the rounds, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Lily Afegbai and more stars were seen dancing excitedly in their hotel rooms

Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is set to walk down the aisle with her boo, Fidelis Anosike, to the joy of fans.

The veteran film star and her beau’s traditional marriage is to take place in Imo state and her celebrity colleagues made sure to show her great love.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Rita was seen going to check on her guests in their hotel room and it led to a mini party.

Nollywood stars turn up in Imo state for Rita Dominic's traditonal wedding. Photos: @uchejombo, @lillyafegbai

Source: Instagram

In the trending clips, Nollywood stars such as Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Lily Afegbai, Chioma Akpotha and more were seen screaming for joy after Rita entered their room.

The gathering of friends also started to dance in excitement ahead of the wedding as they all gathered around the bride to be.

See videos below:

Internet users react

News of Rita Dominic’s nuptials has been met with positivity on social media as many fans celebrated the 46-year-old actress for finding love with her man. Read some of their comments below:

Casey_ee:

“Awwww this love is so beautiful ❤️.”

Iam_anyachukwu:

“This wedding is about to be lityyyyy.”

Ellaoris123:

“Awww❤️❤️❤️.”

Abolore002:

“Congratulations to herthis set of friends have gone a really long way❤️❤️.”

Ng_baybeh:

“These women ❤️ the dance go loud for this wedding.”

Virago1_24:

“It’s the genuine happiness for me.”

Firsteagleempire:

“this is so beautiful big congratulations to her.”

Queen_yong_:

“It's the vibe for me. Being happy for someone is all we need to do.”

Dolce_sophi:

“Awwww there’s joy in the air ☺️ congratulations Rita ❤️.”

