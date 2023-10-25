Jim Ikye was recently queried on his alleged sexual relationship with his Ghanaian colleague Nadia Buari

In a video, Jim caused a stir when he asked the interviewer who Nadai was, as Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme reacted

Towards the end of the clip, Jim, however, stated that he thought they were going to have a proper conversation

Nollywood moviemaker Jim Iyke has reacted to speculations about him having a sexual relationship with Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

In a video, Jim was spotted with Toke Makinwa, the interviewer, alongside his colleagues Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme.

Jim Iyke refused to comment on his relationship with Nadia Buari. Credit: @jimiyke @nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Toke queried Jim if he dated or had a thing with Nadia Buari. However, he stunned everyone in the room after immediately responding: 'Who is that?'

Not relenting, Toke and Kate opted to give Jim an explanation.

But Jim, unwilling to speak about it, said he thought they were there to have a proper conversation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video from Jim Iyke's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

haeeshasucre:

"I see a man that doesn’t like to kiss and tell tho.. not like he was tryna diss Nadia."

iamvivian_ngene:

"Why are the ladies laughing? What’s funny pls?"

nengiscollection:

"Aww,he still hasn’t healed After taking her on tour all over different countries on her birthday,can still remember."

Temi tope.lawanson:

"I love jim iyke 's response."

jst_adaora:

"Why is toke asking him that kind of silly** question knowing fully well that Nadia is married."

dee_royale08:

"Jim Did the best thing by avoiding the talk ……..Toke no get sense …..if you don’t have genuine content for your podcast sit at home."

adepejumomoh:

"Is Nadia not married? Why asking this kind of questions? "You guys had a thing", "Did you had s#x with her"? What an embarrassment especially from Kate."

lamz_wifey07:

"Very stupid question if I may say she’s married so why such question?"

Nadia Buari says she has only slept with one person

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nadia Buari, in a video, pretended to be asked how many people she had slept with.

The Ghanaian actress revealed she had only slept with the person asking.

Reacting, a netizen asked: “Jim Iyke nko?”

Source: Legit.ng