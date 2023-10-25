Jim Iyke Reacts As Toke Makinwa, Kate Henshaw Query Him About Alleged Relationship With Nadia Buari
- Jim Ikye was recently queried on his alleged sexual relationship with his Ghanaian colleague Nadia Buari
- In a video, Jim caused a stir when he asked the interviewer who Nadai was, as Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme reacted
- Towards the end of the clip, Jim, however, stated that he thought they were going to have a proper conversation
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Nollywood moviemaker Jim Iyke has reacted to speculations about him having a sexual relationship with Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.
In a video, Jim was spotted with Toke Makinwa, the interviewer, alongside his colleagues Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme.
A clip showed the moment Toke queried Jim if he dated or had a thing with Nadia Buari. However, he stunned everyone in the room after immediately responding: 'Who is that?'
Not relenting, Toke and Kate opted to give Jim an explanation.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
But Jim, unwilling to speak about it, said he thought they were there to have a proper conversation.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video from Jim Iyke's interview
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:
haeeshasucre:
"I see a man that doesn’t like to kiss and tell tho.. not like he was tryna diss Nadia."
iamvivian_ngene:
"Why are the ladies laughing? What’s funny pls?"
nengiscollection:
"Aww,he still hasn’t healed After taking her on tour all over different countries on her birthday,can still remember."
Temi tope.lawanson:
"I love jim iyke 's response."
jst_adaora:
"Why is toke asking him that kind of silly** question knowing fully well that Nadia is married."
dee_royale08:
"Jim Did the best thing by avoiding the talk ……..Toke no get sense …..if you don’t have genuine content for your podcast sit at home."
adepejumomoh:
"Is Nadia not married? Why asking this kind of questions? "You guys had a thing", "Did you had s#x with her"? What an embarrassment especially from Kate."
lamz_wifey07:
"Very stupid question if I may say she’s married so why such question?"
Nadia Buari says she has only slept with one person
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nadia Buari, in a video, pretended to be asked how many people she had slept with.
The Ghanaian actress revealed she had only slept with the person asking.
Reacting, a netizen asked: “Jim Iyke nko?”
Source: Legit.ng