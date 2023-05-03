Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari recently caused an online stir over a funny TikTok video she posted online

In the video, the movie star replicated a voiceover stating how she has only slept with one person

While some netizens got the idea of her joke, others started to mention names of people she had allegedly been involved with in the past

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has made headlines over one of her funny TikTok videos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself replicating a popular TikTok voiceover.

In Nadia’s video, she pretended to be asked how many people she had slept with. She replied that she had only slept with the person asking. According to her, everyone else kept her awake.

She said:

“I’ve only slept with you, I’m serious, everyone else kept me up all night.”

See the funny video below:

Netizens react as Nadia Buari says she has only slept with one person in TikTok video

Shortly after the Ghanaian movie star posted her video, many netizens took to her comment section to react. Some of them did not get the joke and mentioned people she was allegedly involved with in the past, while others laughed at the video.

One netizen, @a_babe_and_more__ wrote:

“Jim Iyke nko”

Another asked about former Chelsea player Michael Essien:

“Why she no mention Michael Essien former Chelsea player.”

See a screenshot of their comments below:

See more comments from netizens below:

e.l.n1no:

“Emotional damage.”

onyene_chux:

“I don't think people got this... hahahaha.”

adepeju.elegbede:

“Exactly my response to who I'm dating right now.”

maurice_dim:

“Chai, I hope he did not understand???”

udoh_godspower:

“Didn't see that coming.”

iamadekunle_azeez:

“Who’s your guy.”

drax_emerson:

“How can you tell me this story ahhh @iamnadiabuari I can’t believe this sugar.”

