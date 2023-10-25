Mayorkun has revealed his relationship with US dancer Cocainna has hit the rocks, but he didn't explain what led to the crash

During an interview with Cool FM anchored by reality show star Tacha, the singer spoke briefly about the sad development

He further revealed that the two of them are still cool but no longer in love with each other

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel better known as Mayorkun, has stated that he is back to the single's club as his once rosy relationship with US dancer Cocainna has ended.

The singer made the revelation while he was granting an interview with reality show star Tacha on Cool FM. Tacha had asked if he was in a relationship, and he said no.

Mayorkun Reveals Relationship With US Dancer Cocainna Has Crashed.

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun says he is cool with his ex-lover

The singer also said that although he is no longer with Cocainna, they are still on talking terms. Life just happened, and they had to end their relationship.

However, he didn't go deep into the issue that led to them falling apart. He just stated that their affair didn't work out.

See the clip of the interview here:

Fans react to the news of Mayorkun's relationship crash

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Mayorkun's interview. Here are some of the comments below.

@mrrbee9:

"Life happen my brother."

@4stman_'s:

"Na only me fit handle Feminist no worry."

@ororo_of_lagos:

"My boy speaks very smart ."

@munacheee_:

"Miracle working God."

@xoxo_essy's:

"Finally I can have my man back."

@lolu_fefs:

"Chai otilo beyen."

@seunfunmi____:

"It’s a lot."

@mmez999:

"Man mostly don’t like popular girls in the relationship to much so f familiarity."

@zainab.ayoo:

"Lmaoooo so does that mean even if you be dancer you go still chop breakfast, chaiii and I don Dey learn how to dance ooo, men what exactly do you want!?"

@bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:

"I tell u before say he no fit work u can’t cope with a social gal."

Mayokun takes the dancer girlfriend on stage during a performance

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Mayorkun had taken his dancer girlfriend, Cocainna, on stage during one of his performances.

The lady wearing a black bodysuit took a chair to the stage with her, and the singer sat on it while the lady performed some dance moves.

Fans reacted to the electrifying display by the dancer and hailed her for her excellent dancing skills.

Source: Legit.ng