Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari posted a white man on her social media and got her curious fans reacting

The actress smiled and posed in three different photos with the handsome white man

The caption in her post has made her fans react to them and raise concerns about the resemblance between the man and her kids

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has posted a photo of herself and a man triggering reactions on social media.

The actress posed with the handsome-looking man and shared three different moments with him on Instagram.

In the trending post sighted on her verified page, Nadia and the man put on similar smiles and the same funny facial looks while acting alike.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote:

God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile. Morning buttercakes!

See Nadia Buari's post with the man below:

Fans of Nadia Buari reacted to her photos with a man on social media

Fans of the fashionable actress were concerned about the photos and asked questions about his identity. Others were even more concerned about his looks and how he had a striking resemblance with the children of the actress.

The photos led to further questions about whether he was her children's father, whom she had been hiding for years.

The actress has been seen in several videos and family moments with her beautiful children but has kept the identity of her children's father anonymous, making her fans more curious and interested in the unknown man.

Below are some comments from the fans of the actress who reacted positively to the photos.

lawrence.lablah commented:

Don't understand something oo, is he our brother-in-law you have been hiding?

chyo982 commented:

You just want to confuse us with ur caption, Nad……. Stop playing I know he’s a friend, not our brother-in-law

thelumierefilms commented:

I agree with you. Our journey will never be easy, but our end path will always be worth all the risks and challenges we've been through. How do you make sure to keep yourself reminded that the challenges we go through will be worth it in the end?

kwame.hanson commented:

This Ghana Nigeria girl er❤️

ogomimi22 commented:

We finally get to see your beautiful hubby

Chinwe9682 commented:

Looks like the kids' Dad

Nadia Buari shares lovely picnic photos with family

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared adorable family moments on social media and this has gotten many netizens calling them family goals.

In the carousel post on her verified Instagram page, Nadia Buari's adorable family went on a memorable picnic treat as her siblings and her mother beamed with smiles in photos.

In one of the photos, they were all seated on a mat as they enjoyed some good music and posed for the camera for the memorable moment to be captured.

