Jim Iyke has opened up on his experience with men of God in the country as he recounted his experience with the late pastor TB Joshua

The Nollywood actor, in a video, revealed he was desperate for his mum's healing and was willing to do anything at that time

Jim's comment about his spirituality and men of God has left netizens talking as people gave different opinions

Celebrated actor Jim Iyke, in a recent interview with Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, also known as Teju Babyface, has again recounted his experience with the late pastor, of TB Joshua’s church in 2013, among other men of God.

Back in 2013, Jim made headlines over a clip of him losing his senses at the church.

Jim, in his interview, revealed he was at the church because of his mother, adding that he was desperate for her healing at that time.

The actor shared how he was advised to take his sick mum to the church for healing, which he agreed to do as he was willing to do anything for her.

"I will never be desperate again in my life, desperation took me there, thinking a man of God will heal her," Jim said.

He also recounted his experience with other men of God and the money they took from him.

People react as Jim Iyle recounts experience with men of God

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

mogajiaderemi:

"What kind of spiritual ignorance is coming from this guy?"

mrharribest:

"There are no men of God that can stop anyone dying.Stop fooling yourself."

usman_of_lagos:

"After God it will always be God."

