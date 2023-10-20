Peggy Ovire is bracing up for her birthday, which falls on Saturday, October 21, as she shared some adorable pre-birthday pics

The Nollywood star also shared a video from the pre-birthday celebration with some workout buddies at the gym

Many of Peggy Ovire's fans and followers, including colleagues in the movie industry, have taken to her comment section to wish her well

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire, who is married to actor Frederick Leonard, shared some lovely pictures a few hours before her birthday.

Peggy shared pictures of her slaying in a lovely gown as she posed in a car.

Peggy Ovire shares adorable pre-birthday pictures. Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Peggy wrote in her caption:

"This Chapter is Called Tunnel Vission."

See the pictures below:

The talented actress also shared a video from her pre-birthday celebration at the gym with her workout buddies.

One of the ladies was heard praying for Peggy.

"My work out buddies celebrated me today at the Gym, thanks to everyone you guys are the reason I wake up early & take myself to the Gym , your love for me is Amazing , God bless in each & every one of you ♥️ Pre-birthday celebration #Oct21 a Queen was Born," she wrote in her caption.

Watch the video from Peggy Ovire's pre-birthday celebration below:

Fans react to video from Peggy Ovire's pre-birthday celebration

See some of the comments below:

st.margaretofficial:

"Awww, my ego Oyibo! Hope we balling?"

darlingtinaofolee:

"Tomorrow is my birthday too momma I need ur blessings."

itz_quinmima:

"Awwwn Happy birthday mami l know God has got u and your entire family."

ujumba1:

"Happy birthday in advance Queen Pee."

patramzi1:

"Happy birthday my sweet Peggy love you girl stay bless."

princessdanita1995:

"Happy birthday queen in advance."

chisomsalome:

"Hbdy Nwunye odogwu may all ur heart desires be granted ijn Amen."

Peggy Ovire arrests man for allegedly stealing

Peggy Ovire made headlines after she got a man identified as Chinonso arrested for allegedly stealing at a movie set, Legit.ng reported.

The actress shared how she worked with the man at a movie set, only for him to return to the location to steal from the neighbours.

According to Peggy, the man stole generator parts worth N80K, which he sold for 15K.

Source: Legit.ng