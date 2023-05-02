Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire gave her husband and actor Frederick Leonard a surprise treat for his 46th birthday

Videos on social media showed the likes of Nosa Rex, Junior Pope, among others, at the surprise birthday dinner Peggy organised for her man

The sweet videos have left many gushing as fans and followers continue to celebrate Frederick Leonard

Hours after popular Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard clocked 46 on Monday, May 1, sweet videos from a birthday surprise dinner his actress wife, Peggy Ovire, organised in his name have emerged online.

Peggy gathered some of their close friends and family for a private celebration as the likes of actors Nosa Rex, Junior Pope, among others, were spotted at the event.

Nosa Rex, Jnr Pope, others at Frederick Leonard's surprise birthday dinner. Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

A video showed Frederick expressing his surprise to Nosa Rex, who responded by saying:

"Madam say make we do like this, we do like this, na anything madam say, we go do."

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Frederick Leonard

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below

chachaekefaani:

"Happy birthday ezigbo mmadu ❤️."

divineesteenneamaka:

"Happy birthday super talented actor and Peggy hubby ❤️."

gneedle_fashun:

"Just dey imaging the kind fine fine children wey una go born.

mercymacjoe:

"Awwww happy birthday to @freddieleonard ."

ndukubacalista:

"Why una dey use this love make me cry as I break leg am in serious pains well is tears of joy because this love is pure happy birthday to your handsome husband God keep him, enrich him and protect him for you in Jesus Christ mighty I pray Amen."

adaezeeluke:

"Awwwww❤️❤️Happy to your Husband Man."

gorgeous_pola:

"Happy Birthday to your husband @peggyovire No revolution eye will see him."

faith_ogezy:

"Uner no Dey clap hand for here pls clap ur hands this one sweet me die . I love love ❤️ Happy birthday @freddieleonard film lord May ur days be blessed more joy long life and prosperity."

Frederick Leonard jubilates as EFCC arrest scammer using his name to defraud women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Freddie Leonard took to his Instagram page to disclose the image of the man impersonating him and using his brand to defraud women.

The screen god, in his post, expressed amazement at how some women could fall for such cheap lies and part with a considerable amount of money to someone they have never met before.

He also slammed the women for being desperate, so much so that they got duped easily by an online scammer.

Source: Legit.ng