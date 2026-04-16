The Nigerian Senate has set April 29, 2026 as the deadline for NNPCL to explain the unaccounted N210trillion flagged in audit reports

Key figures including current and former executives, as well as external auditors, have been summoned to appear before the Public Accounts Committee

Senators insist on detailed breakdowns of liabilities and expenditures, rejecting blanket explanations and stressing legislative authority to enforce compliance

The Nigerian Senate, through its Committee on Public Accounts, has set Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as the deadline for the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to appear before it.

This follows concerns over an unaccounted N210trillion highlighted in audit reports covering the years 2017 to 2023.

Senate demands accountability as NNPCL faces deadline over N210trillion audit queries. Photo credit: MeleKyari/NigeriaSenate/x

Source: Getty Images

Key figures summoned

The Committee declared that the current Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engineer Bayo Ojulari, must lead the immediate past GCEO, Mele Kyari, former Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajia, Dr Bala Wunti, and external auditors of the National Oil Company to the Senate on the specified date.

The resolution was passed after a motion moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) and seconded by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North). Committee Chairman, Senator Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), stressed that the unaccounted N210trillion must be explained by NNPCL management, particularly the immediate past leadership.

Senate demands detailed explanations

Senator Wadada criticised the explanations provided by NNPCL to the 19 queries raised, describing them as unacceptable. He stated:

“This committee and by extension, the Senate, is not satisfied with blanket explanation given by NNPCL on N103trillion which it said, stands for liabilities because liabilities are in three components which are retention fee, legal fee and audit fee. Specific amount of money spent on each of the three components, must be stated and explained.”

He further demanded clarity on the N107trillion reportedly expended on Joint Venture (JVC) cash calls and funds allegedly owed by defunct banks, whose names were not disclosed.

Call for legislative authority

Earlier, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) urged the committee to invoke the powers of the National Assembly to compel NNPCL’s appearance, citing repeated failures to honour invitations. He remarked:

“We must treat this matter with the utmost seriousness. The essence of democracy rests significantly on the strength and authority of the legislature. Unfortunately, in recent times, there appears to be a growing reluctance by individuals to honour invitations from the National Assembly, leaving members feeling helpless in compelling appearances before committees.”

The Senate has given NNPCL an additional two weeks to comply, with the firm deadline set for April 29, 2026. The matter shows the legislature’s determination to ensure accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Lawmakers insist on transparency as Mele Kyari and executives present detailed financial explanations. Photo credit: SOPA/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Senate committee cautioned over NNPC controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Oil Professionals Vanguard Group has said that Senator Aliyu Wadada, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, conceded that pinpointing the alleged ₦210 trillion discrepancies in NNPCL's financial records is proving to be a tough task.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the Nigerian Oil Professionals Vanguard Group, Bassey Chinedu, defended the former NNPCL leadership and urged caution in interpreting the figures.

Source: Legit.ng