The video of the surprise graduation party organised by Mercy Aigbe for her daughter has surfaced online

In the clip, Michelle celebrated her mother for all the efforts put into making her a successful graduate

She stated that all the good qualities and the confidence she has were instilled in her by her mother

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has shown that she is indeed a good mother. The mother of two staged a surprise graduation party for her first child Michelle.

She penned an emotional message to her daughter and reflected on her struggles raising her alone. The actress noted how proud she was that Michelle did not throw all the training given to her away.

Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter In Tears At Surprise Graduation Party. Photo Credit @ michelleio_/@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe's daughter prays for her

In the clip, Michelle showered her mother with prayers for standing by her and ensuring she schooled abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Michelle also noted that all the good qualities and confidence she has were passed to her by her mother. She confessed that she would never pray to have it any other way.

See the video here:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's daughter's graduation party

Netizens have reacted to the video where Mercy Aigbe's daughter prayed for her mother. Here are some of the comments below.

@officialomoborty:

"Watching this brought tears to my eyes because I can truly relate. That's all I can express. The journey is filled with many experiences, but it ends with thanksgiving ."

@remmysworld:

"This gladdens my heart so much. So relatable.Congratulations once again ."

@beadornedbyyettie:

"Every parent's golden moment."

@qute_tosyn:

"Awwwwwn my baby see me crying you are so sweet Michelle."

@tiwwiofficial:

"Awwww this is so sweet to watch

@mzjkwealth's:

"Amen to all the prayers."

@bussykim:

"Awwwwhhh super proud of you my darling. Welldone big sis."

@kessie_adams:

"Raising a child as a single mom is really not easy. But seeing your child do amazing things in life, takes away all the pains. Congratulations mama."

@biolabayo1:

"So beautiful to watch."

@beautifixx:

"Aunty mercy isu Omo tin jina fun yin, ajepe le ma je lashe edumare. You deserve to brag from now till eternity. You are a strong woman. Congratulations once again my."

Mercy Aigbe in tears as her daughter graduates from Canadian university

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Mercy Aigbe had burst into tears when her daughter graduated from the university in Canada.

The actress shared the good news about her daughters' achievement on her social media page on Thursday.

She shared the video of herself and her husband, Adekaz, at Michelle's graduation ceremony in Canada. The actress was crying as she watched her daughter in her graduation gown on stage to receive her award.

Source: Legit.ng