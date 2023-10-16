Late Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, is once again making headlines only five months after his demise

A video of the condition of the late movie star’s gravesite made the rounds on social media and it caused a lot of buzz

The rough state of the popular actor’s resting place sparked an online debate as netizens shared their hot takes

Popular Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, with real name Olalekan Olatunbosun Afolabi, has now caused an online buzz five months after his untimely death.

Recall that the movie star died in May 2023 only a few days after his birthday celebration.

In a new development, a video of the late Afolabi’s gravesite made the rounds on social media and it raised the concerns of a lot of Nigerians.

Nigerians react to viral video of actor Murphy Afolabi's grave five months after his death. Photos: @murphyafolabi20

Source: Instagram

In the video which was recorded and posted online by an observer, Afolabi’s burial site was seen riddled with overgrown grass while his grave was seen to have not been properly done.

The unknown lady who recorded the clip complained bitterly over how the late actor’s gravesite was left to be despite him being rich and influential during his lifetime.

According to her, the actor was buried inside a bush and his grave was not even properly cemented.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of actor Murphy Afolabi’s rough gravesite

It did not take long for the video of the late Murphy Afolabi’s gravesite to trend on social media. Many netizens were displeased with the situation of his final resting place while others used it as an opportunity to think about life.

Read some of their comments below:

inumidun_:

“And life will move on, I hope you fulfill your purpose in life before you’re gone.”

judgina_:

“Lol na him some people dey feel like God for this life. We all gone end up 6ft under.”

fab_pweetyliz:

“Until his ghost slaps one of them for invading his privacy,cloutina generation.”

monsieur_maxwell:

“From dust thou arth made, unto dust thou shall return.”

Lap_paxx:

“This country people no dey ever taya for amebo. Must everything be content to you guys?”

everythingmayowa:

“The man even shot a theater movie just before he died, most of these celebs acted in the movie, he spent a lot of money but none of them even made effort to step forward and make sure the movie is released to honour him.”

hubby_agbeke:

“Wobi arabirin, everyone get their own problems oooo! You too fit carry aboki's go there go mowed the place.”

sabitalk1:

“In 5 months time, this is how they will do to mohbad’s grave, so sad.”

bortee1:

“Person is only relevant wen he or she is alive.. where are da crowd dat came to bury him ? Even his wife has moved on.”

jentle_jnnfr:

“Them go Don share hin property by now, ye least d family could do was fence and gate the compound. Ore chop your money ooo.”

general.abachar:

“What money does this people always make reference to, fame doesn’t amount to wealth.”

sanusi_sekemi:

“Any money wey I get , nah to dey enjoy myself before I kpai.”

michael_ibm:

“If you die, family will forget about you. As long as you’re still alive please enjoy your life oo. Make next of kin no con dey enjoy your wealth after you die.”

Adekola Tijani tearfully reveals Murphy Afolabi’s last moves before he died

In a condolence post shared by filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi, the late actor's childhood friend Adekola Tijani disclosed that Murphy lived a simple life.

Speaking at his funeral, he added that the late actor might have had a premonition about his death, as he sent in his weekly thrift contribution, saying one doesn't know when he'll pass away.

Adekola also added that his late friend offered to give him his clothes to wear after seeing how his birthday photoshoot turned out.

Source: Legit.ng