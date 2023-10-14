Top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s burial party for his mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, is in the running to be called the most talked about event of the year

In videos spotted on social media, the Grammy-winning musician was seen partying hard with kings and billionaires among other VIP guests

Many Nigerians reacted to videos of Wizkid with Oba Saheed Elegushi, Tony Elumelu, and more at his late mum’s celebration of life party

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Wizkid’s burial party for his late mum, Mrs Juliana Balogun, has continued to trend after very important personalities graced the occasion.

The star-studded event which took place in Lagos on Friday, October 13, 2023, played host to a great number of influential Nigerians including billionaires and kings.

Fans react to videos of Tony Elumelu and Oba Elegushi at Wizkid's mum's burial party. Photos: @theamazonreloaded

Source: Instagram

Wizkid was all smiles as he greeted his guests at the party. In one video making the rounds online, the music star was seen with Nigerian traditional ruler, Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Both men greeted each other like long lost friends as they posed for their photos to be taken. See the clip below:

Another video showed Oba Elegushi arriving at the event venue and taking a seat before the camera also moved to show billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

The MC was heard giving a special recognition to Elumelu who in turn reacted by raising his hand in the air and doing a peace sign.

See the video below:

See more videos from the event below:

Wizkid rains bundles of cash on KWAM 1 as he sings on stage, signals for more bundles to be brought to him:

Onlookers cheer on as Wizkid is seen dancing at the party:

Nigerians react to videos of Oba Elegushi and Tony Elumelu at Wizkid's mum's burial

queenhipsyyy:

“Una don celebrities wey pass celebrities Abi , una no talk again.”

baby_chrissie_:

“Nah this kind party I dey expect from mummy of Lagos when he/she dey talk for his/her snap.”

treasure_eleven11:

“There’s levels to this shitt.”

official_eja_nla:

“Oluwa wizzy... Popsy.”

Hannnie_tomi:

“Level pass level sha see as Big wiz and Oba elegushi dey play like mate, and 1 person wey never chop belleful go dey carry shoulder up.”

dazzlnsbeautylounge:

“Your money and your talents will bring you before kings and rulers of the world!!! money will come to me!!!”

kemaara:

“In this life , JUST HAVE MONEY.”

hannahdiah:

“God punish poverty.”

_symply_22:

“There are levels to these things abeg . My goat.”

Nice one.

Wizkid introduces sons to Tony Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid introduced three of his sons to billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

This took place at the music star’s late mum’s burial party. Wizkid was seen with a big smile on his face as he introduced each boy to the billionaire.

The video caused a huge buzz on social media after the video went viral with many netizens gushing over the display of wealth at the party.

Source: Legit.ng