Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s mother’s burial party has continued to entertain fans as videos from the occasion trend online

One of such videos showed the moment the music star introduced three of his sons to billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu

The video of Elumelu with Wizkid’s children raised a series of interesting reactions online as netizens gushed over the wealth and connection at the party

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s befitting burial party for his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, has continued to make social media headlines.

The event boasted of a number of important personalities in the country including kings, billionaires and more.

In one of the videos from the star-studded party that surfaced on social media, Wizkid was seen introducing his sons to billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

Nigerians react as Wizkid introduces his sons to billionaire Tony Elumelu. Photos: @djyoungjozzy

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the billionaire who was dressed simply in a white native attire stood beside Wizkid as the singer showed him his first son, Bolu, his third son, Zion, and then his youngest son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bolu looked shy as he stood before Mr Elumelu. The billionaire however welcomed him with a warm smile. He also shook hands with Zion and gave ‘Baby Balogun, a high-five.

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid introduces his sons to billionaire Tony Elumelu

The video showing the sweet moment Wizkid introduced his sons to the Nigerian billionaire soon spread across social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. A number of them gushed over the great wealth on display at the party.

Read some of their comments below:

naxibella01:

“Ahhhh doings get levels.”

Dat_girl_onyii:

“Billionaire things and things.”

ti_oluwani28:

“This life have money and let your children’s love themself.”

Baty_fargone:

“Wizkid is obsessed with smallest bird. Very cute little something.”

poshalhaja18:

“Smallest bird just Dey sleep naija fresh air na your mate.”

biggeneral405:

“Star boy thing.”

TL called it a real party of ballers:

Idan gushed over a billionaire being at Wizkid’s party:

This tweep called it the power of money:

MLM called it an important link up:

Wizkid's son Bolu makes money rain on his mum and brother Zion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's eldest son, Boluwatife, was spotted showing love to his mother, Shola Ogudu, and to his younger brother, Zion.

Bolu had taken to his Instagram stories to share videos of the sweet moment he rained cash on his mother and Zion.

The youngster bragged about people calling him the money man and also said he was on big brother duties.

Source: Legit.ng