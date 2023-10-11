A Nigerian man had revealed why he would never call out his parents, indicating that they have been very supportive of his growth

The man stated that despite his rough start in life with a series of many failures, he always had the backing of his parents, particularly his father

He recalled all the times that his father had stood by him and showed him support even when he felt it was undeserving

After a Twitter handle @bibzcarter wrote that people do not call out their parents on Twitter, a Nigerian man had a great clapback on why that is rare.

He extensively wrote about the support of his parents, who stood by him despite the failures he had experienced in life.

The man recalled how he wrote three times and still had the support of his father, he began his story thus:

"I wrote jamb 7times, o levels 3 times and my papa paid it all. Went to serve and my papa linked me up for comfort. Served finished and my papa got me a job 3 days after my service. Dem commot me for the work and my papa got me a much bigger one months later. I dey craze ??"

"That guy still never commot hand for my life sef. My dad and mum stopped living so we Could have life. They are next after God in my life. No one would deposed them, never!"

Responding to his story, a lady on Twitter with the handle @bigtemidayo commented:

"Hee Omo na 3 times I write o. The fourth one my mum took me to one bricklayer in our area to work to get the money myself mo fe sun kun paa. Las las na my brother pay for am. She never looked back on that decision."

