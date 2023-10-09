The married Nigerian man, who had dealt with his ex-girlfriend, who dumped him eight years ago has spoken about his wife on Facebook

The Igbo man narrated how they began humbly, moving from a one-room house to a room self-contain

He shared how the N100k savings she gave him years ago kickstarted a turnaround in their lives

A Nigerian man, Mazi Chiemena Samuel, has showered encomiums on his understanding and supportive wife, Aisha.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 8, the married man shed light on their humble beginning years ago.

Mazi's post comes days after he went viral over his Facebook post detailing how he dealt with his ex-girlfriend who dumped him eight years ago.

Mazi said he dated Aisha for 10 years

Quite to netizens' surprise, Mazi said he dated his wife, Aisha, for 10 years, saying she started dating him when he lived under the bridge in Oshodi, Lagos.

Mazi recalled how she stood by him, moving with him from a wooden house to a one-room abode and to a room self-contain.

He revealed how her N100k savings turned around their lives for good. He wrote:

"One day Aisha called me and said,"Mazi I saved up 100k from my akra business use it and start something, it was that 100k that made me what I am today, now we can go to Dubai and chill."

He advised ladies on the need to be patient with poor guys.

"Girls be patient. That guy living under bridge can be a millionaire tomorrow. Give him a chance of love.

"I know our true life story will motivate you."

Mazi Chiemena Samuel's post generates buzz

Tricia Wyte said:

"Now that you have the money are you cheating on her or not??

"Zukwa Ike biko."

Chibuzo Akuneto said:

"Awwwwn mazi and his beautiful wifey( lovely joy)...both of u look good..."

Bliss SB Peters said:

"What is holding you from paying her pride price.... abi she never get patient reach mr motivation speaker."

Stephanie Jima said:

"No be all guyz can remember you were there for him when he had nothing! I have done this a lot and it didn’t favor me. So if you no be already made biko no near me! As I’m building myself now make him Dey build himself then later we go meet for future!"

Adaugo Izunobi said:

"Mazi you should know that everyone with their mentality.

"E get who you go suffer with finish, when rubbers enter his or her hand Dem go dump you.

"Make we just dey pray for a soulmate."

Hannah Eshun said:

"God bless u man but not all men will remember what u did for them..."

