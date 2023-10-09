Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has generated reactions online with her new post on Instagram

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus seemed to be in a perfect mood on Sunday with the kind of post she made to greet her fans.

She tried to frighten her supporters with how she painted her face and lips in the picture.

Eniola Badmus paints her face and lips to greet fans

Gbogbo Bigs Girls, as she is fondly called, painted her face and neck with power and covered her hair with an orange and black scarf.

Not done with how she painted her face, she also used black lipstick to paint her lips and held her lips together in a very funny way just to make her fans react.

See Eniola Badmus's post here:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus's post

Netizens have reacted to the way the actress painted her face and lips. Here are some of the reactions below.

@realangelaokorie:

"Ngbechi nwa sisinge what is it."

@gosbeauty:

"Kilode na who born for your area?"

@rozapepper:

"Wetin happen momma??"

@nana_ismail_oz:

"Kilon shale ???"

@deejayhazan:

"Ojuju calabar ."

@isbae_u:

"Lmao my love , Kilode ?"

@yemiblaqphotography:

"Wetin be this ???"

@bollyvickky:

"Iyen na daa."

@bloomingdaleventures:

"This was the beginning of your transition, na wetin make you post am."

@classietabbiebeautyempire:

"Ha! White powder and black lipstick go cost now o."

Eniola Badmus shares throwback pictures

Legit. ng previously reported that the actress shared a throwback picture of herself as a baby.

She shared a video compilation of her baby and grown-up photos on her Instagram page. The video was accompanied by an audio of comedian Akpororo, in the recording, the funny man said he had told them that he would be fine one day.

Fans laughed at the pictures and pointed out similarities between the images when she was a child and an adult as they were amazed with the video.

Source: Legit.ng