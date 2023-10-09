A viral video of a woman who claims to be the maternal grandmother of DJ Chicken's daughter has sparked reactions

In the clip, she said the DJ is living large in Lagos and refused to send money for upkeep or take care of her

The woman also said the girl behaves like her father, as she is constantly restless and reckless

Nigerian disc jockey Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has been called out on social media for allegedly abandoning his daughter in the village.

In the viral clip, a woman who claimed to be the girl's maternal grandmother revealed she had been carrying Chicken's responsibilities.

A video about DJ Chicken's daughter surfaced online. Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku/@Olamideofficial

She said that the girl was just as restless and reckless as her father, DJ Chicken, and on taking her to a spiritual house, she was told her father's blood ran in her.

The woman also added that the child is notorious in their area despite being a girl. She called on Nigerians to intervene in the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the woman's claim

@dboss_anike:

"They will be fine. his daughter looks like him tho."

@Kunle_003:

"Men sha‍♂️They never cease to amaze me sometimes."

@Piitzy_:

"Dem say hin papa blood dey hin body."

@MurainaBabatun5:

"Make Chicken go pay child support oo."

@johnny30147:

"Wetin concern Dj chicken, person wey Dey catch cruise for TikTok with oyinbo. Dey play! Make e sha look after the girl."

@davolaking:

"The fathers blood is worrying her."

@lesh_szajna:

"Na now una know say he get daughter for village."

@IsaiahSandra4:

"Blood is thicker than water indeed."

@AfolabiDewale:

"Wahala everywhere some people are wicked sha how much he go spend on this child weh he abandon her."

@Thonie_Escobar:

"Person call himself chicken una think say na play, how male cocck dey do before."

