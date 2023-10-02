Impostors have taken over Patience Ozokwo's WhatsApp account and have been attempting to defraud some of her colleagues

Destiny Etiko took to social media to share how she almost sent N200k to the scammer after he refused to send a voice note for confirmation

Uche Jombo, in the comment section, also revealed the same scammer reached out and almost scammed her of N300k

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently took to her official Instagram page to share her experience with a scammer who hacked her senior colleague Patience Ozokwo, aka Mama G's WhatsApp account.

Destiny shared her chat with the scammer, who requested financial assistance while pretending to be Mama G.

Destiny Etiko almost N200k to an impostor. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

According to Destiny, she was on the verge of sending N200k to the impostors when she had doubts and demanded they send a voice note to prove it was indeed Patience.

Destiny added that the veteran actress had never made such a request in the past.

Sharing her chats with the scammer, Destiny Etiko wrote:

“Pls be careful o Mama’s watsap got hacked @patienceozokwo l almost sent 200k to them o But decided to tell the guy to send me a voice note to confirm cos MAMA has never told me such b4 and the person stopped chatting me Pls let us be guided”

See the post below:

Uche Jombo, in the comment section, revealed she almost sent N300k to the impostors.

She wrote:

"They sent me the same message but for 300k."

Mama G had also taken to her Instagram page to raise an alarm about her hacked account. See her post below:

In a recent update, the veteran actress revealed she had recovered the account and was working on tracing the impostors.

See her post below:

