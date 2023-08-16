Actress Destiny Etiko recently shared a video of her on a yacht with crossdresser James Brown and some friends

The Nollywood movie producer revealed the video was from one of her friend's birthday celebration

It has, however, sparked massive reactions as the actress was spotted with James Brown in some steamy moments

Popular actress Destiny Etiko and crossdresser James Brown are making headlines over a video of their cosy display on board a yacht.

Destiny, who shared the video on her official Instagram page, said they were marking her friend’s birthday with a boat cruise.

Destiny Etiko vibes with James Brown on a yacht. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress was seen rocking a white bikini alongside James Brown and some other ladies as they vibed like they were of the same gender.

Another clip that has since sparked reactions was the moment James Brown put his head in between Destiny’s thigh on board the yacht.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the video, Destiny wrote in her caption:

“Partied so hard with my girls in the YATCH Still celebrating my girl’s BIRTHDAY @jaykneeeeephaaaaaar .”

Watch the video Destiny Etiko shared here.

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's steamy video with James Brown, others

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

goldabigaill:

"Sorry but I felt irritateeedd watching this video common na."

chukwu_ebuka__:

"The boat Man... This boat cruise must be really special experience for him. He wouldn't forget the views in a hurry ."

madex__closet:

"Una dey forget say this girl na boy o abi no be ur pubic area she put head so Happy celebration o drama to the doll."

mwada_4:

Madness , did they add drus to your beer? This is unbelievable. Who opens their legs wide to the camera like that? Bending yansh to boat driver yo ‍♀️. This is not normal."

peerless.pearl:

"Jamesbrown dey enjoy my gender pass me wey get am ."

vicky_baby222:

"Omo James brown dey enjoy ooo touching yansh anyhow all in the name of am princess of Africa."

Destiny Etiko receives gifts on birthday

Destiny Etiko was millions of naira richer as her people came through by spoiling her with credit alerts on her birthday.

The movie star turned a new age on August 12 and took to social media to celebrate with different stunning photos.

Before her birthday, the actress' acquaintances started sending her money and true to her dramatic nature, she shared the credit alerts on her page.

Source: Legit.ng