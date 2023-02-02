The current economic situation seems to be getting to celebrities and actress Lizzy Gold has reacted to the fuel scarcity in the country

Lizzy Gold in a video spoke about a big man who tried to have a relationship with in the past as she appealed to him to try again, saying she needs fuel

The actress’ video stirred funny reactions from many of her fans and followers while others urged her to go ahead as he would understand

Popular actress, Lizzy Gold, has taken to her TikTok account to express regret for turning down a big man who owns a filling station amid the scarcity and hike in prices of fuel in the country.

Like many Nigerians, Lizzy has also been affected by the situation in the country.

Lizzy Gold speaks on fuel scarcity. Credit: @lizzgoldofficial/ Tiktok: @lizzygold4real

Lizzy in a video appealed to the man to toast her again as she doesn’t know how to reach out to him so he wouldn’t think it was because of the fuel scarcity that she is reaching out to him.

According to the actress, she was busy which was why she turned him down at first.

She said:

“There is money no fuel to buy, if you see the long queue.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Lizzy Gold’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

callmehammie29:

"I have forgiven you you don't have to explain I understand ."

pretty Nacny:

"Is way too much even my dad wants to park hack his car no more driving."

user maria B.Williams:

"Try him maybe he will understand."

mason David:

"Forget about the man I will help you."

Clover :

"The man will be like never in my life ."

Lizzy Gold gives reasons actors are being kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold called out publications and people who share false information about her and her colleagues.

The actress shared a screenshot of a publication that published her net worth to be $400,000, and she denied having such a huge amount of money.

She threatened to arrest the people behind such lies as she declared that they are not so rich.

Source: Legit.ng