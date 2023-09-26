A throwback video of Regina Daniels vowing not to marry in a movie recently trended on social media

In the clip, Regina could be seen vowing not to marry an old man professing love to her as he already had two wives

Regina, in an old clip, also said she was focused on her education as it stirred reactions from netizens

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels' marriage to businessman and senator Ned Nwoko has remained a talking point on social media owing to their age difference.

An old clip from a movie featuring Regina surfaced on social media and resurrected the topic as the mother of two, who was younger then vowed not to marry an old man with two wives.

Throwback video of Regina Daniels in a movie. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Regina, who turned down the man's proposal, said he already had children older than her.

The actress added that she was still young and wanted to focus on making money to go to university.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

iamthepreence:

"She will just be smiling sheepishly when sees this video again. Life na pot of popcorn."

UTDTreytips:

"We all change our mind at some point in life."

walshakgentle:

"This is why we should be careful when we criticize others, we should be careful when we talk about things we can never do. When life happens to you, you can become everything you once criticized."

estoy_siid:

"Women dos and don’ts only for a broke man."

nniphhy:

"Movie different from reality dey play."

I_Am_EL_Blaze:

"Na this lines ginger her husband ohh."

yahboipaskaline:

"I’m glad married a rich man at the end if na me sef I will do the same thing."

owugha_jnr:

"But na somebody grandpa she dey marry now."

Why Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels in a previous report via Legit.ng shared why she decided to marry her husband Ned Nwoko.

The actress who shared a video of her dancing compared her husband to a bullion van.

Reacting, someone said:

"Base on her caption, her husband no fine for physically but internally e fine base on money and sweetness level."

Source: Legit.ng