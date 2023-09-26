A Nigerian lady has tackled those saying that she got married to an old man because he is a white man

This is coming after she posted a video showing off her husband shortly after their traditional wedding

Someone pointed out that the Nigerian lady chose to wed a white man who was older than her, but she disagreed

A Nigerian lady who got married to a white man took to TikTok to show him to her followers.

However, some TikTok users pointed out that the man was far older than the lady, and this observation did not sit well with her.

The lady tackled those who said her white husband was old. Photo credit: TikTok/@nkirukaofuma.

In a video reply, the lady named Nkeiruka told people criticising her to go and find their own husbands.

Nkeiruka said she has successfully found her own husband and replied to her critics also to search and find their Mr Right.

Videos on her TikTok timeline show that the lady and her white partner traditionally tied the knot.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady who married a white man

@GIFTY said:

"This man is not an old man now. Una want make she go marry one small Yahoo boy abi wetin? Omoh na marriage we dey talk about no be relationship."

@Maryam commented:

"Please if your husband's friends are single I’m interested."

@Nemereafrik asked:

"Abeg em get elder brother?"

@Sonita Geh said:

"People wey dey anyhow dey always be full of negativity. No mind dem."

@kadirose reacted:

"Enjoy your husband. Don't mind people."

@Melunga said:

"Pained soul, they are pained. Enjoy yourself, my dear."

@Neyor remarked:

"Abeg, help me ask am if he father still dey alive make I follow up with am."

@ARAMIDE VAN DER MERWE said:

"Congratulations love. My husband is 22 years older than I am. My Oyibo from Germany. We have a son together."

