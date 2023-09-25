A TikTok clip of a young woman capturing her parents’ romantic moment has gone viral on the social media platform

The woman filmed the scene where her mum and dad were singing and having fun in a car

The dad was serenading his wife with enthusiasm and the daughter said this was why she had high standards for men

A heartwarming video of a young woman who witnessed her parents’ sweet and romantic moment has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman recorded the adorable scene where her mum and dad were singing along and enjoying some classic songs in their car.

Man seen singing to wife in video. Photo credit: TikTok/_clarybel

Source: TikTok

The dad, who was driving, was crooning to his wife with passion and emotion, while the mum smiled in return.

The daughter, who sat in the back seat, said the moment shows why she craves a man that would love her like her dad loves her mum.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pacific Motion reacted:

"Girls from this kind family get high standards."

Osas said:

"I can't relate bcos l'm from a broken home."

Samuel Emmanuel:

"Make my papa come see weytin him mate dey sing mo be everything lucky dude."

Princess Nnake:

"I will experience this. Amen."

Michelle Amoré:

"Oh I love this so much What my children will witness by the special grace of God."

Kosisochukwu:

"His so romantic. reasons yu would never settle for less."

Christinää:

"Meanwhile my papa de complain say h don tire for en own marriage, chai."

Clarybel:

"Oh, don't Worry y you can do this with your husband."

Simileoluwa Abiodunilori:

"He has a beautiful voice bless there union."

Source: Legit.ng