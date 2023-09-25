Kanayo O. Kanayo, in a trending video, made bold claims about being a senior to veteran actor Pete Edochie in Nollywood

Kanayo added that he and other actors in the 1992/93 hit movie Living In Bondage were among the pioneers of Nollywood

He also clarified that Pete Edochie launched into cinema projects before him, but when it was about Nollywood, he was a senior to the Lion of Africa

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo 'Nnayi Sacrifice' has shared some insightful details about the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

KOK, in an interview with Afia TV, made a bold claim about his seniority over his veteran colleague, Pete Edochie, in Nollywood.

Kanayo speaks on the history of Nollywood. Credit: @kanay.o.kanayo @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The 61-year-old while speaking on the history of the movie industry shared the groundbreaking achievements of legendary filmmaker Kenneth Nnebue made with his projects. He added that Nnebue was the first filmmaker to produce home videos in 1992 on a professional level.

KOK added that people like himself, Pete Edochie, and Nnebue, among others, should not be left out in the history of the movie industry.

Why Kanayo is a senior to Pete Edochie in Nollywood

KOK explained that he, alongside colleagues who acted in the hit movie “Living in Bondage" released in 1992/93, were among the pioneers of Nollywood as true professionals before anyone else.

He stressed that the 1971 movie “Things Fall Apart" featuring Pete Edochie was a cinema project and not a home video production. KOK added that Edochie joined Nollywood four years after him.

The thespian stressed that was ready to challenge anyone who claimed Edochie preceded him in starting Nollywood.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kanayo's claim

See some of the reactions below:

leoedochie:

"Pete Edochie is ahead of you all round. you can't compare yourself to him. give respect to your senior."

Djkonfidon$:

"But I knew Pete Edochie since the 90s and discovered Kanayo in the late 2000s."

D"PENTAGON:

"Who fist come no matter na watyn u achieve.. I respect kanayo but Pete edochie is more lik a father father, him acting self model."

Source: Legit.ng