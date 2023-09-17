Actor Kanayo has slammed BBNaija All Stars housemates for failing what many have described as basic questions

This comes after a viral video from their housemates' task saw the housemates fail basic questions woefully

Kanayo's comments about the housemates have sparked reactions as many took sides with the actor

Like many Nigerians, veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice, has expressed his disappointment with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemates after they all failed what many considered elementary questions during a task in the house.

Legit.ng recall that the housemates were asked basic questions from current affairs to maths during a task.

Kanayo slams BBNaija organisers. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Cee-C, a lawyer, stunned many when she failed a question about her field. Mercy Eke, a business owner, didn’t know what CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission) stands for. The same applied to Alex, Pere Egbi and White money.

Reacting to the video, Kanayo called out the organizers for wasting funds instead of focusing on educational programs.

“A wasted 120m on INCORRECT PEOPLE, who are only correct with their bum bum. Money that should have been channeled to a CORRECT educational program," he said.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Kanayo's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the actor's post. See them below:

robertgiwa:

"Someone said a wasted sacrifice ."

johnfredeze:

"I bet you, put Kanayo in that spot and he would not answer those questions correctly. Talk is cheap!."

truley_ruby:

"Na ceec own pain me.. dey asked her question related to her profession she flopped."

dr.rashelnigeria_store:

"The one that couldn’t get NAFDAC right offed me, upon his question were read slowly ☹️."

kamisha222:

"SIR USE THEM FOR SACRIFICE."

jerranorichy:

"A lawyer don’t know the name of the people that make laws… Nawa ooo."

aproko_2:

"Na the lawyer own annoy me pass afi suru lawyer at 22 isonu."

What Alex said about Pere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alex dragged Pere for being unhygienic despite carrying himself like a fine man.

Alex said the actor farts like he doesn't have sense, snores, and dares to call people names in the house.

She added that Pere walks about with dry, ashy and crusty legs with an air of superiority around Biggie's house.

