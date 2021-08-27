Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, has finally passed on after years of being incapacitated

The Tinsel star sustained serious injuries after being involved in a ghastly car accident in October 2016

According to reports, the movie star kicked the bucket on Thursday, August 26, 2021, to the dismay of fans

Popular Nigerian movie veteran, Victor Olaotan, has reportedly given up the ghost.

According to reports from Punch, the late actor’s wife, Julia, revealed that her husband died in Lagos state on Thursday, August 26.

Olaotan who was popular for his role as Fred Ade Williams on Mnet series, Tinsel, became incapacitated after he was involved in a ghastly car crash in October 2016.

Victor Olaotan passes on. Photos: @victoroye

The movie star suffered a brain injury and had to be flown to Turkey for treatment. Fans and colleagues in the industry rallied around to support the actor with funds, Sun News reported.

In an exclusive talk with Punch, Olaotan’s wife thanked those who donated funds as her husband battled for his life.

