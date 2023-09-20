Ruth Kadiri recently shared details of how one of her workers stole her Range Rover some weeks back

The actress revealed the incident happened while she was away as she confirmed the culprit had been apprehended and the car recovered

Ruth went on to extend her sincere gratitude to the Nigerian police and those who came through for her

Popular actress Ruth Kadiri made headlines after she recently recovered her car, a Ranger Rover, stolen by one of her workers.

The mother of two revealed she realised her car was missing after she returned home on Saturday, September 9.

Ruth Kadiri shares a picture of her stolen Range Rover. Credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I came back home two Saturdays ago (9th of September) to discover that my Range Rover autobiography had been stolen by one of my worker! The story long no be here."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The talented actress, who revealed the culprit has now been apprehended and her car recovered, went on to appreciate the Nigeria Police Force and those who came through for her.

"I am just coming from a lot God bless you all," she wrote.

See her post, including a picture of the car that was stolen, below:

Celebrities, fans react as Ruth Kadiri recovers stolen car

See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

omonioboli:

"Thank God for his mercies."

uchejombo:

"Thank God."

ebettzfashionng:

"Waoh!!!! He stole this kind of car not keke maruwa, his mind is deep. Thank God for quick recovery. Its well oo."

tolubally:

"Oh wow thank God you were able to recover it sending you hugs."

eriata_ese:

"Wow a whole autobiography, some people have mind o how u go thief that kind car u no reason say them go catch u. Thank God for everything."

empressnjamah:

"Thank God for his intervention,can you just imagine,heart of man the Bible said is wicked."

What Kemi Olunloyo said about Ruth Kadiri's husband

In another story via Legit.ng, Kemi Olunloyo made bold claims about Ruth Kadiri’s marriage.

According to the media personality, Ruth Kadiri is her husband’s second wife.

She claimed this was the reason the actress could not show him off online.

Source: Legit.ng