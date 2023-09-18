A heartwarming TikTok video of a young girl reunited with her father after he was wrongly imprisoned has touched thousands of viewers

An emotional TikTok video of a young girl who was overjoyed to see her father after he was falsely accused and imprisoned has melted the hearts.

The innocent girl had no clue that her dad had finally been cleared of the charges and was released from jail.

Father meets daughter after coming out of the prison. Photo credit: @tiktokjamaican

Source: TikTok

He decided to surprise her by showing up at her school and waiting for her to come out.

The video showed the girl’s priceless reaction when she noticed him standing there with a smile on his face.

She ran as fast as she could towards him and wrapped her arms around him, sobbing with happiness and relief.

They held each other for a long time, expressing their love and gratitude without words.

The video was a beautiful display of their strong father-daughter relationship and the joy of being reunited after a long ordeal.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Steven Cesar reacted:

"You notice how he still rocks her like she's still his little girl."

Dskitchen said:

"Did anyone else cried? That cry was from deep down within."

Secret shopper wrote:

"Man. Was not in the mood to cry this evening Now I'm bawling."

Boassybrown commented:

"Who put onions in this comment."

Anna'sgiftedhands also commented:

"I swear you can't watch this and not cry."

TrudyThickaz:

"Dont knw why mi easy to cry so.if this dont make your eyes watery then U make out a iron tpc...the way she screamed then start cry right after."

Reneewilliamsó051:

"Awesome girls need their dads. Wrongly imprisoned? What's the rest of the story? I hope restitution was paid."

Angela:

"Oh My Lord i cried in my heart there is nothing that can take the place of a Father. Beautiful."

Man wrongly sent to prison in 1983 at age 31 finally declared innocent and released at 69

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a 69-year-old man has regained his freedom 38 years after he was wrongly imprisoned.

Maurice Hastings was arrested in 1983 in connection with the murder of Roberta Wydermye, who was sexual'ly assaulted, according to a USA Today report.

Wydermye was killed in 1983 by a single shot to the head after being assaulted. Hastings was arrested for the crime and charged, resulting in his conviction in 1988 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Source: Legit.ng