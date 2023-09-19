A hilarious TikTok clip showed a young girl correcting her mum’s pronunciation of ‘fuel’ with a British accent

The mum, who has a Nigerian accent, is shocked and amused by her daughter’s attempt to teach her proper English

The video has gone viral on the social media platform, with thousands of views and comments

In a funny video that has captured attention on TikTok, a cheeky little girl tried to correct her mum’s Nigerian accent and teach her how to say ‘fuel’ with a British accent.

The mum, driving a car, was stunned and amused by her daughter’s boldness and confidence.

Little girl corrects her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@eddified

Source: TikTok

She repeated the word ‘fuel’ several times, but the girl was unsatisfied and insisted that she say it like a Brit.

The adorable clip has captured the hearts of thousands of TikTok users, who have watched and commented on the funny exchange between the mother and daughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Captainpaul reacted:

"All my years ive been saying filling station instead of fueling station. I ve learnt something today."

Kaksono3 said:

"Filling station is the correct way of saying it."

Mali lups wrote:

"21st century kids. You go explain tire."

BanyBoo:

"It's fuel not fueh."

Honeydazzle:

"Na you take your money buy wetin pass you my dear keep correcting."

Mama80:

"The child is right o000 it's fueling station not feeling station."

Glomimi:

"The day wey i correct my dad English na belt him use for me."

Philipbill22:

"Let the poor breathe. I love this girl. Correcting with a smiling loving face. God bless yoU my dear."

User8245018269387:

"Is not their fault madam, na God do am for them."

Raylight:

"Don't intimidate the girl now,she is right with her pronouncement. Mummy learn mom."

