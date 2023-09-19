Yul Edochie has shared a fun video of him with some church members in the Asokoro area of Abuja

In the video, the worshippers who were excited to see Yul Edochie were seen taking pictures with the actor

The Nollywood star revealed he had to struggle to leave, as many of his fans and followers took to his comment section to react

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has shared a heartwarming video of him at Church in Abuja.

Yul was spotted with some church members, both male and female, as they struggled to take pictures with him.

Yul Edochie in church.

Source: Instagram

The excited church members were also heard chanting 'Odogwu' which is the actor's nickname.

Yul, in a caption of the video, revealed he had to struggle to leave their midst as he wrote:

"I went to Church in Asokoro, Abuja and I nearly didn't make it back home."

Watch a video from the church below:

Fans react as Yul Edochie attends church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

topnotchjewellery:

"Can never be me."

incredible_twins20:

"They are taking ur pictures to show it to their generation and give them a typical example of MuMu MuMu.. the love makes u a happy MuMu ."

callmichidi:

"This man! God will even bless you more. He’s the only one that sees the heart of men."

p.blinksworld:

"Jesus loves you."

iamvipec:

"And Some of ur online trollers Dey dia Dey tk selfie with u anonymously Real life is different from internet.Odogwu Nteje 1."

jewerly_spot:

"It's just natural, once you are a public figure people will rush you and take selfie with you that doesn't mean you are loved."

_lov_issabella:

"They only hate you online when they see you in person they will take pictures ."

chioma_smart12:

"Abi you no know say you be celebrity ni."

arianakiddies:

"I can’t believe you are competing with your Ex...Just because of all the things she did last weekend."

