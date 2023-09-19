Renowned Nigerian actor Yul Edochie sparked another round of massive reactions online with his advice on protection

The Nollywood star emphasized the importance of protecting oneself both physically and spiritually from unseen forces

The video that since captured the attention of many saw the filmmaker and his second wife, Judy, carrying out some spiritual incantations

Prominent Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has given wise spiritual counsel to his millions of fans and followers online.

The Nollywood star advised that defending oneself physically and spiritually against the unknown is important.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin fire prayers against enemies and witches Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He stated that numerous witches and demons are roaming the world, hence the need for physical and spiritual protection.

He further advised them to maintain their resolve and never surrender, as giving up is not an option.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video shared on the filmmaker’s page saw his second wife, Judy Austin, hailing him as she chanted prayers for him.

“Protect yourself physically and spiritually. Too many witches and demons walking around. Be strong. Never give up. Giving up is never an option,” Yul stated.

See their video below

Netizens react to the video of Yul and Judy praying

Legit.ng captured netizens’ comments below:

chyomsss:

"Nkita ara Na abuo (Two mad dogs)."

mrsbahscakes_n:

"Kaiiii God forbid bad tings ."

xandyena:

"I just love the way you speak the Igbo ❤️ @judyaustin1 ❤️❤️."

dianpretty24:

"No distractions is tolerated two grown fools#justiceformohba#."

officialdtwinz:

"In the next 2 years i will know weda this una illegal marriage na real or not."

neeta_bae:

"Trying sooooo hard to stay relevant. No one is chasing you, you are both chasing yourselves ."

simplyhappuch:

"Post new videos/photos or come live nAw . We miss our content creators Abi Judy don get Third belle."

twinzy_02:

"Omo those people marriage con dey even sweet pass una own when dey condemn them to marry don dey hungry me."

Yul Edochie bags honourable title from northern youths

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was duly recognised and appreciated by the Northern Youths Consultative Forum.

The filmmaker, filled with joy, captured the moment he was honoured in the comfort of his office in Abuja.

Yul took to social media to narrate how the notable body found him worthy of an award title.

Source: Legit.ng